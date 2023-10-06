Federal Offices, Post Office Closed Monday; Local Government Open

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Monday is Columbus Day in Mississippi, which is a federal holiday but is not recognized as a state holiday.

What does that mean?

It means that federal offices like the Federal Courthouse in Oxford and any local offices of the FBI and other federal departments will be closed on Monday.

The U.S. Post Office will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.

City and county government offices, however, will be open. Parking meters will be turned on Oxford University Transit buses will be running normal routes.

Trash collection will remain the same on Monday for both the city and the county.

Oxford and Lafayette County schools will be closed; however, they are closed for the entire week for Fall Break.

The University of Mississippi will be open.