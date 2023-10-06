Jeff Treadway Attends His 100th Ole Miss Home Game This Weekend

By Anna Belson and Reagan Cohn

HottyToddy Interns

Left to right: Easton Treadway, Jeff Treadway, Kelly Treadway, Tori Treadway Houston, Josh Houston, Seresa Houston, Jay Houston.

Jeff Treadway, from Corinth, Mississippi, will attend his 100th Ole Miss home game this week, and nothing will stop him from missing a game!

“I’ve skipped weddings and other events to come down for the games. I just tell everybody I can’t make it during football season. We plan every year around the Ole Miss football schedule,” Treadway said.

Treadway’s passion for Ole Miss football grew from being the third generation in his family to graduate from the University of Mississippi. His great-aunt and father both graduated from Ole Miss as well.

Both of his daughters graduated from Ole Miss, and his daughter’s first game was at only 11 months old.

Jeff Treadway with grandson Rowan Hayes Houston at Rowan’s first ballgame vs. Mercer. Photo provided

Treadway did not intentionally plan on going to 100 Ole Miss games. However, a friend had been to 114 games, and he wanted to surpass him.

“One of my friends and I talked about it, so I sat down and added up my games. I thought I would be able to catch up to him when he was going to have his baby on Monday, but he still went to the game that Saturday. I’ve been trying to catch up to him ever since.”

When asked about his favorite memory at an Ole Miss home game, he said, “It was 1989 in the game against Georgia. My wife and I were dating, and quarterback John Darnell threw a game winning touchdown pass with 30 seconds left. It’s my favorite because John and I played baseball in high school together, so it was great watching a friend make that pass.”

Treadway’s favorite Ole Miss home game was the Alabama game in 2014 when he got the opportunity to storm the field. “I said I would never storm the field until we beat Bama, and I finally got to do it that year,” he said.

Alabama continues to be Treadway’s favorite rivalry to watch against Ole Miss. He said that, “even though we don’t beat them very often, there is always that one chance. I also just generally don’t like Alabama.”

His wife, Kelly, has also attended many Ole Miss home games, but has not hit 100. She also graduated from Ole Miss, so it is also a significant place to her.

“I attend the events that he misses like the weddings and such. I did get my masters from Ole Miss, and it was really magical to graduate in the Grove,” she said. “So many accomplishments and growth have happened under the trees in the Grove; it’s a special place for sure.”

Kelly, Tori, Jeff, and Easton Treadway. Photo provided

The Treadways tailgate by the side of the Pavilion each home game. Kelly said, “We’ve decorated our tent with other families since 2003. One of our friends and I slept in our cars on a Friday to save our spot for Saturday. That was back when you had to wait until Saturday to set up.”

Carleigh Harbin, Tori Treadway Houston, Kelly Treadway, and Jeff Treadway Photo by Randy J Williams

When asked what makes Ole Miss football so special to him, Jeff said, “The deep love for Ole Miss, the community, and the people. Also, going to football games when I was younger with my dad. It is great to see your friends and people you have not seen in a while.”

Treadway said Ole Miss games have changed since he first started going.

“We used to be able to drive our cars through the Grove. Everyone would tailgate out of their cars,” Treadway said. “There were no tents. That has all changed now, and the stadium has expanded.”

His primary goal for the future regarding Ole Miss football is to go to every away SEC stadium. “We’re going to Georgia this year, and after that, I will only have four more stadiums to go to,” he said.

Treadway’s many years of supporting Ole Miss football is apparent in his dedication to attending games. He hopes to be able to celebrate his 100th game this weekend with an Ole Miss win against Arkansas!