Ninth Annual Square Jam Sets Up 2023-24 Season for Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball

One of the most unique college basketball traditions in the country added another chapter on Friday evening, as a massive crowd gathered in downtown Oxford for the ninth annual Square Jam, celebrating the men’s and women’s basketball teams before their seasons begin.

Each team was introduced as they exited City Hall and stepped foot on the court laid out on the historic Oxford Square. After head coaches Chris Beard and Yolett McPhee-McCuin each addressed the crowd, the teams warmed up and participated in games of knockout and tic tac toe, followed by a skills challenge and three-point contest.

Men’s guard Cole McGrath took the first contest, winning knockout, with Mariyah Noel and partner Brady taking the title in tic-tac-toe. Marquesha Davis displayed her athletic ability by claiming the skills challenge, while Elauna Eaton and Robert Cowherd went head-to-head in the finals of the three-point challenge, with Eaton claiming the crown.



The women begin their 2023-24 season with an exhibition in the SJB Pavilion against Rust College on Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m., while the men will host an exhibition that will be announced soon. Each team’s regular season tips off on Monday, November 6, with the women’s team hosting Queens at 11 a.m. for their annual Kids Day, followed by the men at 7 p.m. when they host Alabama State in the SJB Pavilion. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

