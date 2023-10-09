Week to Start of a Bit Warmer; Colder by the Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a chilly weekend, temperatures will increase slightly today through Thursday until another cold front blows in this coming weekend.

From Public Domain Photos

Today’s high is expected to be around 78 degrees under sunny skies, with a low around 50 degrees tonight.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day this week, with a high expected at around 80 degrees and a low at 60 degrees.

Wednesdays will be around 78 degrees under partly sunny skies, with a low of about 56 degrees.

Currently, there is a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday. The high should be near 78 degrees under partly sunny skies with a 10 to 15 mph breeze. The low will be around 62 degrees.

On Friday, there is a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front arrives in the afternoon. The high on Friday should hit around 79 degrees but then drop down to a low of 52 that night.

The high for Saturday and Sunday is expected to be near just 65 degrees with the lows back down in the mid-to-upper 40s under sunny skies.