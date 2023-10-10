Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Local Police Issue BOLO for Man Who Ran From Circuit Court This Morning

UPDATE: According to the OPD, Jenkins is in custody.

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Local police are seeking a man who ran from the Lafayette County Circuit Court this morning.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper Jenkins, 25, ran from court. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white shirt and red shoes.

He was seen going east from the Square. An update from the LCSD stated he could be in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and North 14th Street. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Jasper was arrested in 2022 on an armed robbery charge.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they become available.

