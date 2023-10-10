Ole Miss Mourns the Loss of a Student

By Alyssa Schnugg

University of Mississippi student, Cameron Tucker Parsons, died on campus Friday, according to university officials.

Parsons, 19, was discovered unresponsive in Stockard Hall at about 4:25 p.m. on Friday, according to University Police Department records. The Lafayette County Coroner’s Officer later confirmed that Parsons had died.

Cameron Tucker Parsons. Photo via Wade Funeral Home

“Our university community mourns the loss of this student and extends our condolences to the student’s family,” said Jacon Batte, director of UM News & Media Relations.

Parson’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Sanford Missionary Baptist Church in Seminary. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at the church. Interment will follow in the Bullock Cemetery in Sanford.

Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Parsons was born in Hattiesburg and was a graduate of French Camp Academy. He was a freshman at the University of Mississippi, majoring in accounting. He was a member of the Sanford Missionary Church.

Survivors include his mother and father, Aleta and Tadd Parsons of Perkinston; two sisters, Caroline Parsons of San Diego, CA, and Piper Olive Parsons of Perkinston; one brother, Ethan Parsons of Perkinston; and many other relatives and friends.

“We encourage our community to lean on and support one another,” Batte said.

Batte recommended that students who are grieving or are in need of help take advantage of campus resources and support services.