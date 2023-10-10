Self-Imposed Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for a portion of Oxford

The city of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice for customers living south of the Highway 7/South Lamar Boulevard/County Road 401 intersection that receive water from the city of Oxford, including those outside the city limits.

Subdivisions in this area affected by the Precautionary Boil Water Notice include, but are not limited to, The Village of Oxford, Commerce Park, South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek.

This notice is following a water main break near the intersection. Visit the city’s website for an interactive map of the areas affected.

The city will be collecting water samples to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health. Results should be available by Thursday. Pending those results, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Thursday.

Until the precautionary notice is lifted, customers are advised to boil all water for one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or fruits and vegetables. Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

For a complete update on this notice, visit the city’s website, Facebook or Twitter.

Staff report