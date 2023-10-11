‘On-Call’ Bus Service Now Available for Lafayette County Residents

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

File photo

Lafayette County residents can now get a ride into city limits on one of the Oxford-University-Transit buses.

While there are no established routes in the county, residents can now call OUT and schedule a ride into the city from their home to one of five transfer locations inside the city limits.

The new service is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There is no cost to ride one of the buses.

The transfer locations are the Old Armory Pavillion, the parking garage on the Square, West Oxford Loop, and at the Union and Observatory on the University of Mississippi campus.

Lafayette County and the city of Oxford recently signed an agreement to continue the Elderly and Disabled Services under the management of OUT. Previously, it was managed by RSVP.

However, the grant that is paying a portion of the service does not allow OUT to limit rides to one particular group of people. The agreement also allows OUT to offer the “on-call” service for all county residents.

To schedule a ride into the city, call 662-234-3540 ext. 121.