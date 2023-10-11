Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Paragon Bank Celebrates Grand Opening for New Oxford Banking Center

Paragon Bank will celebrate the official grand opening of its new Oxford banking center with a ribbon-cutting special event for its customers and friends on Oct. 24.

The special event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Paragon’s newest location at 2401 South Lamar Blvd.

The new state-of-the-art Oxford banking center location includes an Interactive Teller Machine, art pieces from world-class local artists and a “community room and deck,” a location that will be open for nonprofit organizations to use for board meetings.

Since its founding in 2005, Paragon Bank has maintained a solid focus on providing an exceptional customer experience while investing in the communities they serve: Memphis, Tennessee, Oxford, Mississippi, Atlanta, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

For more information about Paragon Bank, call 866.504.5556 or visit them online at www.bankparagon.com.

Staff report

