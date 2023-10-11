Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Senatobia Man Faces Felony Vehicle Theft Charge

A Senatobia man was arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Emarion Rayshun Reynolds

On Aug. 29, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road for a report of a stolen vehicle.

After an investigation, Emarion Rayshun Reynolds, 18, of Senatobia was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle – Felony Taking Away.

Reynolds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

A hold was placed on Reynolds for Tate County due to being out on a previous felony bond.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the OPD in locating Reynolds.

Staff report

