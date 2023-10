A Tennessee woman was arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly failing to return a rental car.

April Turner

On Aug. 17, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2100 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a report of a stolen rental vehicle.

After an investigation, April Turner, 39, of Charleston, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

Staff report