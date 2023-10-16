Temps Expected to Rise Slightly This Week; Rain Possible on Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This week will start chilly with sunny skies as the fall should be; however, temps will creep back up in the low 70s until another cold front heads into the area on Thursday.

Today’s high is expected to be around 63 degrees under sunny skies and a low of 42 degrees overnight.

Lafayette County residents may wake up Tuesday to some fog, which is expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. The high is expected to be around 68 degrees under sunny skies, with a low of 44 degrees.

On Wednesday, our high could hit 73 degrees under sunny skies and a low of 52 degrees. Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday evening to around 10 to 15 mph.

There is currently a 40 percent chance of some much-needed rain on Thursday after 1 p.m. The high should be around 70 degrees. The rain is expected to stick around through the evening hours, with the low temp around 54 degrees.

Friday through Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around 69–70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s.