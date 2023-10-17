Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Comes in at No. 12 in Preseason AP Poll

The national acclaim for Ole Miss women’s basketball continues to reach new heights, with the Rebels coming in at No. 12 in the AP Poll with the program receiving its first ranking in the preseason edition of the poll since 1995. The ranking of 12 is the highest for Ole Miss in the poll since 1992, and the fifth best to start a season. The Rebels begin the season ranked for the 17th time in school history.



Ole Miss returns seven letterwinners from a team that captivated the country during a remarkable March Madness run to the team’s 11th Sweet 16 appearance. Despite the loss of fifth-year guards in First Team All-SEC Member Angel Baker and Myah Taylor , head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reloaded in the portal and on the recruiting trail.



McPhee-McCuin nabbed two of the nation’s best available transfers in KK Deans from Florida and Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina. She also brought in additional reinforcements on the inside with Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn. The Rebels scoured the globe for some of the best up and coming talent, with five freshmen coming to Oxford including one of The Athletic’s Top 20 Freshmen in Marija Avlijas from Belgrade, Serbia.



At the end of the month, Ole Miss hosts Rust College in its lone exhibition matchup from the SJB Pavilion on Oct. 29. The Rebels begin the 2023-24 season with its annual Kids Day game on Nov. 6 against Queens at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network +. Ole Miss’ opening night test against the SEC incoming Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. from Oxford, will air nationally on SEC Network.



Season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign are on sale now along with single-game tickets for Ole Miss’ opening night matchup against Oklahoma on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. for $5 each at OleMissTix.com.