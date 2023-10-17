Wednesday, October 18, 2023
News & Views

Two Charged with Burglary, Drug Possession

Anderson McMillan
Austin Aynes

Two local people were arrested on several felony charges recently, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Oct. 13, officers were dispatched to a business on Industrial Park Drive for a report of stolen property.

After an investigation, Austin Aynes, 36, and Anderson McMillan, 19, both of Oxford, were arrested and charged with six counts of commercial burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Aynes and McMillan were taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing, and each issued a total bond of $105,000.

Staff report

