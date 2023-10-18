Ole Miss Duo of Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams Named to Miller Award Watchlist

Preseason accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss women’s basketball, with the duo of Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams named to the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award watch-list the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.



The annual award recognizes the top small forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball, determined by a national committee. The winner of the 2024 Cheryl Miller award will be presented on a to be determined date along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five awards.



Scott returns for her senior season in Oxford, coming off of a stellar junior campaign in which the Indian Head, Maryland, native earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. Scott shattered an SJB Pavilion record with a career-high 17 rebounds against Jacksonville last year, along with grabbing 10 or more rebounds in 15 games. She reached the 20-career double-double mark to rank 10th in program history and led the Rebels off the glass last year with 8.0 boards per game.



After three years at North Carolina, Todd-Williams joined the Rebels this offseason as a coveted get from the transfer portal as one of ESPN’s Top-15 available transfers. Todd-Williams started in all 33 games last season for the Tar Heels en route to earning Second-Team All-ACC honors as well as making the All-ACC Academic team. From beyond the arc, Todd-Williams led Carolina in made three’s and notched 20 or more points five times throughout her junior campaign.



Previous winners of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award are Ashley Joens, Iowa State (2021-23), Satou Sabally, Oregon (2020), Bridget Carleton, Iowa State (2019), and Gabby Williams, Connecticut (2018).



For more information on the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MillerAward on Twitter and Instagram.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports