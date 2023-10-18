Oxford Conference Center Completes Major Renovation Project

The Oxford Conference Center

The Oxford Conference Center recently completed an $830,000 full facility renovation.

Improvements include audiovisual upgrades, a complete bathroom remodel, lobby furniture, modern light fixtures, and new carpet and paint throughout the building.

McCarthy Architects of Tupelo was hired for interior design services. J.P. Corp General Contractors of Oxford ensured the project was completed in only 40 days.

Every year, the Oxford Conference Center hosts hundreds of events and brings thousands of attendees—and dollars—to Oxford. Owned by the city of Oxford, the facility opened in 2004 and will soon celebrate 20 years.

“These renovations and our fresh, modern look are exactly what we needed to celebrate our milestone of 20 years,” said OCC Director Micah Quinn.

Quinn expects the renovations to bring in new excitement and sales.

“Our goal has always been to host meetings and conferences, especially multi-day conferences that bring hotel stays to Oxford,” she said.

Multi-day meetings generate sales tax for the city and revenue for local restaurants, shops, and hotels as attendees explore the town in their spare time.

“Each year, our events generate thousands of weekday hotel room nights, which is typically a time of lower occupancy,” said OCC Sales Manager Dana Faggert.

Faggert says the response to the renovation has been overwhelming.

“We have been thrilled with the positive feedback from meeting planners and attendees of our updated facility,” she added.

The public is welcome to visit the Oxford Conference Center to see the transformation. A ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Staff report