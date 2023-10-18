U.S. District Court Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr. Dies at 88

U.S. District Court Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr. died Sunday in Oxford after a long illness, confirmed Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.

No information regarding funeral services was made public as of Wednesday morning.

Biggers was the senior U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Born in Corinth, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Millsaps College in 1958. After serving in the U.S. Navy for four years, he graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1963.

From 1963 to 1968, Biggers practiced law in the private sector. In 1964, he also served as a prosecuting attorney for Alcorn County. He was elected district attorney for the 1st Judicial District of Mississippi in 1968 and served until 1975.

From 1975 to 1984, Biggers served as a circuit judge for the 1st Judicial District of Mississippi.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan appointed Biggers to succeed William C. Keady as US District Court judge. Biggers took the oath of office on March 28, 1984, and served as chief judge from 1998 to 2000, when he retired from active service.

He assumed “Senior” status in 2000. In August, he decided to release his docket of active cases.

Staff report