Witches Ride to Raise Funds for The Pantry

In the spirit of Halloween, the women of Oxford will trade their everyday garb for flowing capes, pointed hats and broomsticks.

But these modern witches ride for treats of a different kind – the treat of helping those in need.

The Witches Ride is a new fundraising event for the Oxford Pantry that takes place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The “witches” will ride their bikes from the Mid-Town Shopping Center to the Square and back again. The community is welcome to come watch the parade of witches.

This fantastical event is not just about having a bewitching good time; it’s about giving back to the community. All proceeds from the Witches Ride are dedicated to supporting The Pantry, Oxford’s local food bank that ensures no cauldron in Oxford ever goes empty.

The money raised during this magical night aids in providing essential groceries, nourishing meals, and a sprinkle of hope for families facing tough times.

The cost to be a witch and take part in the ride is a $50 donation. For those who want to donate but can’t participate, you can sign up as a “ghost.”

Registration is open to women 18 and up.

Gather your coven, dust off the cobwebs from your magic broom (aka bike) and dress as your favorite witch to ride through downtown Oxford.

To register for the ride, click here.

Staff report