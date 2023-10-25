Applications for Toys for Tots Now Being Accepted; Donations Needed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Halloween is still a few days away, but the Christmas spirit is already in the air.

The annual Toys for Tots drive has begun, and applications are now being accepted from families who need a little help from Santa’s elves this year.

Oxford’s Toys for Tots chapter is now accepting applications for businesses to become toy drop-off locations.

Oxford Toys for Tots donates toys to needy children up to 16 years old in six counties, including Lafayette, Panola, Pontotoc, Union, Calhoun and Yalobusha. Toys donated in each county will be distributed to children within their respective counties.

Toys for Tots is a national organization run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve each holiday season with the help of local volunteers who organize toy and donation drives.

Any local business that would like to apply to receive a collection box must apply online here.

Families who would like to apply to have their child receive a toy from Toys for Tots can do so by clicking here.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.