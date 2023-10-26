Oxford High School Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

By Emma Grace Kelly

OSD Communications Intern

Oxford High School students begin the 7th annual “Pink Walk” for breast cancer awareness on Friday, October 20, 2023. Photo provided by the OSD

Oxford High School hosted its 7th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk to honor breast cancer survivors and benefit Charger employees Cindy Bigham (Assistant Special Education Director) and Alma Polk (Pre-K Teacher Assistant).

The walk happened on Oct. 20, before school at 7:45 a.m., with breakfast and decorations provided by the OHS Parent Teacher Organization.

The walk was sponsored by the OHS Superiors, students with individualized educational needs, and the OHS student council.

This was the student council’s first year sponsoring the walk and a great opportunity to partner with the Superiors.

“This event is near and dear to our Superiors because Mrs. Turnage, former teacher assistant for the Superiors, has undergone cancer treatment, and our students remember experiencing that with her,” said OHS Superior teacher Kirstin Busby. “The Superiors worked hands-on by cutting and measuring the pink ribbons and collecting donations.”

Pink ribbon t-shirts were sold before the event to raise money for the recipients. Students and faculty are supportive of spreading awareness for a cause so near and dear to the Charger community and plan to host a walk again in 2024.

“It was a beautiful morning to spend with my family, colleagues, and some of my former students to bring awareness to early detection and treatment that saves lives. I am very blessed by the thoughtfulness for my family during this time,” said Cindy Bigham, who is in her final treatment phase.

Bigham’s husband and three children participated in the walk alongside her to show their love and support.