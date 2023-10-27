2023-24 SJB Pavilion Gameday Enhancements

Artist rendering of the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Image courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics.

Basketball season is almost here as the Ole Miss men’s and women’s teams are each set to open the 2023-24 campaign on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.



The men’s squad will ring in the Chris Beard era with a 7 p.m. CT tipoff against Alabama State. Earlier in the day, Yolett McPhee-McCuin ‘s women’s squad will open up its season with its annual Kids Day game against Queens. The returning Sweet 16 squad will celebrate opening night with a marquee matchup against Oklahoma on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. CT.



Season tickets are still available for both men’s and women’s basketball for the upcoming season. Visit OleMissTix.com to secure your spots at the SJB Pavilion today.



Read on to see what’s new and returning to the hardcourt in Oxford.



Pavilion Pricing

Pavilion Pricing is back as concession stands will offer discounted rates for the following items: large Coke ($4.50), bottled water ($2.50), candy ($3), popcorn ($3) and hot dogs ($3). Additionally, a kids’ meal will now be offered with a hot dog, chips and CapriSun for $6.



Atmosphere Enhancements

The SJB Pavilion will present multiple new gameday atmosphere enhancements for 2023-24, including a new ribbon board light show and added subwoofers for an improved audio experience.



Club Red, the student section on the west side of the SJB Pavilion, will now be illuminated with red lighting as well.



The shot clock is now updated to show time down to 1/10th of a second when there is less than a minute of game time remaining or less than 10 seconds remaining on the shot clock.



Ticketing

Introduction of the All-in-1 season ticket and parking pass—a single download link per seat added to your digital wallet that is good for the entire season.



Ole Miss men’s basketball season tickets were renewed at a rate of 94 percent, leaving extremely limited season ticket options remaining for the 2023-24 season. Visit OleMissTix.com to purchase yours today.



Demand has never been higher for Ole Miss women’s basketball tickets. Coming off a Sweet 16 berth, the Rebels set a new season ticket record. Season tickets are still available at OleMissTix.com for $50.



The concourse entrances will be numbered as follows to help guide patrons into the facility:



1 – Media Entrance

2 – Southwest entrances including the garage

3 – Northwest entrance

4 – Student entrance in the north

5 – North entrances

6 – Northeast entrance/Compliance Doors for player guest families, prospects, etc.

7 – Southeast entrances including the garage



Gameday Promotions

New gameday promotions are coming to the SJB Pavilion in 2023-24, including the Exxon BlueSky Minute of Mayhem, where mini foam basketballs will be shot into the crowd, and parachutes will be dropped from the rafters.



Stay tuned to OleMissSports.com for a full release of the 2023-24 promotional schedules for both men’s and women’s hoops.

