MDWFP Survey Asks What Type of Outdoor Recreation Residents Wish to See in MS

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is encouraging Mississippians to participate in its Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

The SCORP is a document that identifies the outdoor recreational needs across Mississippi.

To identify the recreational needs of Mississippians, input from the public is requested. An online survey has been developed to let MDWFP know what types of outdoor recreation are important to all residents.

The recreation plan is required for the state to receive federal appropriations from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The funds are used to assist municipalities, counties, and state agencies with the development of outdoor recreation facilities.

The plan is updated every five years. The MDWFP is currently gathering data for the preparation of the next SCORP.

In addition, public meetings will be held at various locations across the state.

Take the survey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCORP2025

Information about the SCORP and public meetings can be found at: https://www.mississippiscorp.com/

