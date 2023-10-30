Swims to Spend 38 Years in Prison for Killing Wife

By Alyssa Schnugg

David Lee Swims Jr. was sentenced Monday to spend 38 years in prison for killing his wife, Anteeatta “Tee” Archie Swims by a Lafayette County Circuit Court judge.

Swims was found guilty of second-degree murder last month by a jury.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but two years were suspended, leaving 38 to serve.

On June 9, 2021, Tee Swims was shot three times after a heated argument by her husband, who claimed during the trial that he pulled the trigger in self-defense after his wife lunged at him with a knife. She had a wound to the chest, a wound to her right hip area, and a wound to the left thigh.

Tee, a teacher with the South Panola School District, was found in the house she shared with her husband in The Lakes. Swims remained in the house with his wife’s lifeless body for more than two days before calling 911.

He was arrested on June 11, 2021.