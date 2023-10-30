Winter-Like Temps to Start of the Week; Gradual Warming Toward the Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Winter is making a brief stop in Oxford this week.

The temperature has dropped about 40 degrees since Sunday afternoon—from 80+ degrees Sunday to 44 degrees currently in Oxford.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Lafayette County from 9 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The high today is expected to only reach about 47 degrees, with tonight’s low forecast to be around 32 degrees.

After today’s showers end, there is no rain in the forecast through at least Sunday.

Halloween will be a cold one as well, with Tuesday’s high reaching 52 degrees and then dropping down to about 27 degrees at night. The NWS has also issued a freeze warning from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 49 degrees, with the low dropping to 29 degrees.

It will begin to warm up on Thursday, with the high expected to be around 60 degrees and the low around 35 degrees.

The highs will increase a few degrees each day, Friday through Sunday. Friday’s high is expected to be 65, Saturday should reach 69 degrees, and Sunday is forecast to have a high of 70 degrees.

The lows over the weekend will be in the mid-40s.