Halloween in Oxford

By Morgan Butz

HottyToddy Intern

Photos by Morgan Butz

In the heart of Oxford, Halloween is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a vibrant celebration marked by creativity and a collective community spirit that transforms the entire area into a spooky scene.

As autumn settles in, the town comes alive with creative decorations that take over the campus and the local residents.

From traditional pumpkins on porches to elaborate displays that rival professional haunted houses, the town takes pride in showcasing a wide range of Halloween decorations. Each year, with the arrival of this festive season, students, faculty, and local residents join forces to decorate homes, storefronts, and communal spaces with an array of eerie, comical, and awe-inspiring decorations.

As the town gears up for Tuesday, the celebrations have already begun. Families and students all around town got into the spirit amid the homecoming festivities by dressing up in costumes for class, work and parties.

Oxford is known to go all out in all forms of celebration; from Ole Miss pride to the holiday spirit, it is no surprise that the town decks out for the Halloween season. Here are some of Oxford’s spookiest displays of Halloween decorations: