Kelly English is Cooking for the Cause

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi alumnus and celebrated chef Kelly English is headlining a benefit dinner for the School of Applied Sciences’ Childhood Nutrition Kitchen, set for Nov. 17 in the Paul B. Johnson Sr. Commons. Submitted photo

Renowned chef Kelly English will be serving a gourmet meal Nov. 17 as part of a benefit dinner at the University of Mississippi.

The event, hosted by the School of Applied Sciences, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Paul B. Johnson Sr. Commons. Proceeds will help fund the renovation of the Childhood Nutrition Kitchen at the South Oxford Center.

“The generosity of chef English toward our university knows no bounds,” said Peter Grandjean, dean of the School of Applied Sciences. “We are grateful that he and his staff have offered to assist our students in this much-needed fundraising event.”

English is executive chef and owner of Restaurant Iris and The Second Line in Memphis, Tennessee. The James Beard Award semifinalist is known for his menus that feature contemporary Southern cuisine and his passion for his community, which have led to being featured in publications such as Food & Wine and Garden & Gun.

English agreed to participate and helped create the benefit because he is grateful for Ole Miss and loves giving back.

“I decided to participate in this event to help give back to a place that really shaped my life and show the foundation that Ole Miss hospitality management gives to students when they apply it as a practiced profession,” English said. “I hope donors take away the opportunity that exists to invest in the culture and furthering of the culture in Mississippi.”

To purchase tickets, click here.