National Speech & Debate Association Announces 2022-2023 Leading Chapter Awards

The Oxford High School Speech and Debate team has earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s 2022-23 Leading Chapter Award.

Out of more than 3,000 participating schools nationwide, OHS is one of approximately 100 members to receive the Leading Chapter Award. Based on student participation and accumulated scores each year, this award is the highest recognition the school can receive from the association. Schools earning the Leading Chapter Award must have previously achieved Charter School Status in the National Speech & Debate Association and must wait at least five years before being eligible again.

OHS students have been competing since 2005 and have qualified for one or more national tournaments every year since 2006. The OHS Speech and Debate program was revived by Dr. Barbara Lowe in 2005 after not having a performance for more than 15 years.

After Lowe’s retirement in 2020, the team has since been led by teachers Diala Chaney, Ryne Bankston, and the team’s current coach – OHS Spanish teacher, Scotty “Señor” Jimenez.

The National Speech & Debate Association is the authority on public speaking and debate in the United States. The Association builds the infrastructure for speech and debate competitions around the world by providing topics, educational resources, and training for students and coaches.

For nearly 100 years, the National Speech & Debate Association has built a platform for youth voices that culminates in the National Tournament, the largest academic competition in the world.

For more information, visit www.speechanddebate.org.

Courtesy of OSD