2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios – Justice Court Judge, Northern & Southern Districts

Voters will be casting their votes in elections for statewide, regional and local positions next Tuesday.

In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.

Each day this week, Hotty Toddy News will run the bios of each candidate in opposing Lafayette County races. Candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

The bio information is provided by each candidate and therefore, will have different formats. The candidates supplied the information to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

All bios are available to read on the Circuit Court Clerk’s website.

Today we visit the candidates running for Justice Court Judge in the Northern and Southern Districts.

Justice Court Judge – Northern District



Brent Johnson (R)

Brent Johnson

Brent Johnson is a dedicated community advocate with a passion for justice and fairness. Born and raised in Lafayette County, Brent has spent his life serving his community in many different avenues, and he is thrilled for the potential to serve in an even greater capacity.

Brent’s love for his community is what drives his passion for the candidacy for Justice Court Judge serving the Northern District of Lafayette County. Brent is committed to serving the people of Lafayette County to the best of his ability, and he will strive to preserve the community so that future generations can enjoy the same quality of life we do today.

Brent will be committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and equity, and to making his community a safer and more just place for all its residents.

Father to 3 wonderful boys

Lifelong resident of Oxford and Lafayette County

Commercial Manager for AutoZone for over 30 years

Graduate of Oxford High School

Served on numerous wildlife conservation committees

Avid outdoorsman and bowler



LaSonja “Sue” Pettis (D)

LaSonja “Sue” Pettis

I’m LaSonja “Sue” Pettis and I’m running to be your Justice Court Judge for the Northern District.

I’m a lifelong resident of Lafayette County

I have one daughter, Semaj Pettis who is a sophomore at Coahoma Community College

I have 20 years of legal experience with the last 12 years being the deputy clerk for the Lafayette County Circuit Court

If elected, I promise to be fair and dedicated to the citizens of Lafayette County.

******

Justice Court Judge – Southern District



Krisi Allen (I)

Krisi Allen

Krisi Allen is a 2002 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law. After beginning her legal career in Jackson, Mississippi, Krisi returned to Oxford in 2007 to work for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Allen returned to private practice in Oxford in 2016 as a contract attorney for the Smith/Murphy law firm in Oxford.

Since that time, she has practiced in Justice Courts in over 30 counties across North Mississippi, as well as in numerous Municipal, Chancery, and Circuit Courts throughout the region.

Allen lives in Oxford with her son, Gates, who is a senior at Oxford High School.



Benjamin Justus (I)

As a resident of Lafayette County for more than 25 years, a small business owner, and a father of two sons, I understand the unique challenges that face our community, and I am committed to working hard to ensure that justice is served fairly and impartially for all.

I believe that the role of a Justice Court Judge is not just to enforce the law, but to ensure that everyone in our community is treated with dignity and respect.

One of my top priorities as Justice Court Judge will be to ensure that our court system is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. I believe that justice should not be reserved for the wealthy or well-connected, but should be available to all members of our community, regardless of their means.

I am also committed to working closely with law enforcement and community leaders to help address the root causes of crime and to promote a safer, more secure community for everyone.



Johnny Wayne McLarty – Incumbent (I)

Johnny Wayne McLarty

Lifelong resident of Lafayette County

Member of MS Justice Court Judges Association since 1979

Second Longest serving Justice Court Judge in the State of Mississippi

Member of O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge #33

Active in the Judicial College Training

Graduate of Oxford High School

Member of Taylor Baptist Church

Two Children: Chad McLarty and Deanna McLarty Massey

Upholding the Law and serving the great citizens of Lafayette County as Justice Court Judge for 44 years

Staff report