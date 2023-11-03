Former Moderator of ‘Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd to Speak at Overby Monday

Former moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd, will be speaking at the University of Mississippi on Monday.

Chuck Todd. Photo from Facebook

Todd will join School of Journalism and New Media Dean Andrea Hickerson as they discuss “Trust, News and American Politics” at 11 a.m. in the Overby Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

In June, Todd announced he was stepping down as the moderator of “Meet the Press,” a role he had held since 2014. Kristen Welker replaced him in September.

Before becoming the moderator, Todd was NBC’s political director and the NBC News Chief White House Correspondent.

Todd remains at NBC as chief political analyst.

While serving as a moderator, Todd reported on the concluding years of President Barack Obama’s administration, the 2016 presidential campaign with the election of Donald Trump, and the tumultuous aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

