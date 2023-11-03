Get Started on Your Holiday Shopping with the Chamber’s Shop Oxford Holiday Open House Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Get a jump on your holiday shopping this weekend during the third Shop Oxford Holiday Open House event on Sunday.

Presented by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, this event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the downtown Square.

After shopping, present your receipts to the Chamber volunteers, who will have a tent set up in the new Pocket Park next to City Hall on the Square, and receive a free Christmas ornament.

The Chamber will be sharing Shop Oxford shopping bags, holiday music, hot chocolate, cookies and a kids’ holiday craft area and, rumor has it that Jolly Old Saint Nick will make an appearance for photos.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.