Friday, November 3, 2023
Get Started on Your Holiday Shopping with the Chamber’s Shop Oxford Holiday Open House Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Get a jump on your holiday shopping this weekend during the third Shop Oxford Holiday Open House event on Sunday.

Presented by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, this event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the downtown Square.

After shopping, present your receipts to the Chamber volunteers, who will have a tent set up in the new Pocket Park next to City Hall on the Square, and receive a free Christmas ornament.

The Chamber will be sharing Shop Oxford shopping bags, holiday music, hot chocolate, cookies and a kids’ holiday craft area and, rumor has it that Jolly Old Saint Nick will make an appearance for photos.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios – Sheriff, Coroner
Record-Breaking Enrollment Sets UM Apart in 2023

