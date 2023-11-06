Chamber Makes Plans for 2024 Leadership Lafayette Program

Emerging community leaders of Oxford and Lafayette County have an opportunity to participate in the annual Leadership Lafayette program presented by the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

The eight-month program, beginning in January 2024, is a series of training sessions and activities designed for emerging community leaders. It is intended to assure the continuity of leadership in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community and assist already established community leaders, who are seeking more effective ways to contribute to the community.

In addition to the monthly sessions, class members also participate in a community-based project.

“Leadership Lafayette is a great opportunity for community leaders to engage in their community through leadership training, community learning, group projects and networking,” said Pam Swain, CEO/President and Leadership Lafayette Director. “Each session is coordinated by a small group of alumni of the program who put considerable thought into making each year the best it can be.”

The objectives of the program include identifying potential community leaders, developing individual leadership potential, acquiring knowledge about community and current issues in Lafayette County, creating dialogue and rapport among participants and current leaders, and promoting a sense of “community” through shared efforts benefiting the local community.

Each month involves one full-day session from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sessions are packed with information about Oxford and Lafayette County and the needs of the community. Participants will acquire knowledge about current issues that surround them, as well as focused leadership training.

Leadership Lafayette participants will be selected by a steering committee based on completed applications received by Friday, Nov. 17. Preference will be given to candidates who, in addition to their potential for leadership, would contribute to the overall diversity and strength of the class and have available time to commit to the program and future community service.

Program participation is limited to 25. The program requires a tuition fee of $500 upon acceptance.

The 2024 Leadership Lafayette program is chaired by Quentin Brewer with Paragon Bank, who leads the steering committee of 22 program alumni.

Individuals interested in the program are encouraged to go to the Chamber’s website and view the online application at www.oxfordms.com or go directly to the online application at https://oxfordms.com/chamber-of-commerce/programs-and-events/leadership-lafayette/ .

For more information, contact Pam Swain at the Chamber at pam@oxfordms.com or 662-234-4651.

Staff report