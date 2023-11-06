Lafayette County Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Structure Fire

On Nov. 4, at approximately 5:42 a.m., Lafayette County Fire Department responded to the

report of a structure fire located at 256 CR 321.

First arriving units arrived on the scene to find a single-family dwelling with flames visible from the roof, and the fire was estimated to be at 15% involvement on the back side of the structure. The fire had already spread to the front side of the home through the attic.

LCFD command instructed the first entry team to access the building via the door on the side of the home. Upon entry, the fire attack crew relocated, securing attic access on the front side of the home ahead of the advancing fire.

The homeowner reported being alerted by smoke detectors and discovering the fire in the utility room, where flames were rapidly ascending through the ceiling.

The prompt response by all units undoubtedly played a critical role in mitigating the damage.

By 6:34 a.m., LCFD had successfully brought the fire under control and all units cleared the scene at 8:43 a.m.

Chief Wes Anderson emphasized, “This fire shows the vital importance of having functioning smoke detectors in every home. Early detection can make all the difference in preventing tragic outcomes. We commend the homeowner for having functioning smoke detectors.”

LCFD Engine 5, Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 17, and 10 firefighters responded to the call. LCFD has responded to 2,074 calls for service this year.

Courtesy of LCFD