Spring Returns for First Half of the Week: Rain, Cooler Temps Coming Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Spring-like weather will stick around for the first half of the week before some much-needed rain heads into the area.

Today’s high is expected to be around 79 degrees under sunny skies. The low should reach around 56 degrees overnight with clear skies.

Tuesday’s high could hit 80 degrees under sunny skies and a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks similar, with a high of 81 degrees, sunny skies and a low of 60 degrees.

However, winds will start to pick up on Wednesday to around 10 to 15 mph ahead of a cold front due to arrive on Thursday.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers Thursday afternoon with a high of 75 degrees. Rain should continue throughout the evening, with a low of around 53 degrees. The chance of rain Thursday night is 80 percent.

More rain is expected on Friday, with a 60 percent chance of showers before noon, with the high drastically dropping to 57 degrees and the low being around 44 degrees.

The rain clears for Saturday, but the high will remain around 63 degrees with a low Saturday night of 44 degrees.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday, with a high near 63 degrees.