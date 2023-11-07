Lafayette County Election Results

With all 18 precincts reporting and absentee votes added, these are the unofficial results for Lafayette County races. There are 168 affidavits yet outstanding to be counted.

State House Of Rep 12

Clay Deweese Republican 2780

Donna Niewiaroski Democrat 1666

Lafayette Chancery Clerk

Mike Roberts Republican 6603

Lloyd Oliphant Independent 1559

Marsha Pierce Theobald Independent 5847

Lafayette Coroner

Glenn Coleman Republican 9112

LaVera ‘Deede’ Hodges Democrat 5396

Lafayette Sheriff

Jeffrey C. South Republican 3508

Joey East Independent 10701

Lafayette Tax Assessor-Collector

Shelia Busby Kelly Republican 6115

O.E. ‘Rocky’ Kennedy II Independent 7946

Supervisor District 2

Avery Dunn Democrat 1620

John Morgan Republican 1859

Supervisor District 3

Dale T. Gordon Democrat 1951

David Rikard Republican 1805

Supervisor District 4

Scott Allen Republican 1307

Anne M. Klingen Democrat 765

Chad D McLarty Independent 823

Supervisor District 5

Greg Bynum Republican 1274

Don Mason Democrat 499

Justice Court Judge – Northern Justice Court Judge Northern

Brent Johnson Republican 3319

LaSonja ‘Sue’ Pettis Democrat 2907

Justice Court Judge – Southern Justice Court

Krisi Allen Independent 1095

Benjamin Justus Independent 795

Johnny Wayne McLarty Independent 1566

Uncontested races

Lafayette Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby

Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Vote Bella ‘Jay’ Chain III

Supervisor District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson

Election Commissioner District 2 Erin W Smith

Election Commissioner District 4 Laura Antonow

Justice Court Judge – Central Justice Court Judge Central Mickey Avent

Constable – Central Constable Central Kenneth Drewrey

Constable – Northern Constable Northern Greg ‘Spankey’ Pettis

Constable – Southern Constable Southern Jack E. Theobald II

Information compiled by Alyssa Schnugg