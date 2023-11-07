Lafayette County Election Results

With all 18 precincts reporting and absentee votes added, these are the unofficial results for Lafayette County races. There are 168 affidavits yet outstanding to be counted.
State House Of Rep 12
Clay Deweese Republican 2780
Donna Niewiaroski Democrat 1666
Lafayette Chancery Clerk
Mike Roberts Republican 6603
Lloyd Oliphant Independent 1559
Marsha Pierce Theobald Independent 5847
Lafayette Coroner
Glenn Coleman Republican 9112
LaVera ‘Deede’ Hodges Democrat 5396
Lafayette Sheriff
Jeffrey C. South Republican 3508
Joey East Independent 10701
Lafayette Tax Assessor-Collector
Shelia Busby Kelly Republican 6115
O.E. ‘Rocky’ Kennedy II Independent 7946
Supervisor District 2
Avery Dunn Democrat 1620
John Morgan Republican 1859
Supervisor District 3
Dale T. Gordon Democrat 1951
David Rikard Republican 1805
Supervisor District 4
Scott Allen Republican 1307
Anne M. Klingen Democrat 765
Chad D McLarty Independent 823
Supervisor District 5
Greg Bynum Republican 1274
Don Mason Democrat 499
Justice Court Judge – Northern Justice Court Judge Northern
Brent Johnson Republican 3319
LaSonja ‘Sue’ Pettis Democrat 2907
Justice Court Judge – Southern Justice Court
Krisi Allen Independent 1095
Benjamin Justus Independent 795
Johnny Wayne McLarty Independent 1566
Uncontested races
Lafayette Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby
Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Vote Bella ‘Jay’ Chain III
Supervisor District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson
Election Commissioner District 2 Erin W Smith
Election Commissioner District 4 Laura Antonow
Justice Court Judge – Central Justice Court Judge Central Mickey Avent
Constable – Central Constable Central Kenneth Drewrey
Constable – Northern Constable Northern Greg ‘Spankey’ Pettis
Constable – Southern Constable Southern Jack E. Theobald II
