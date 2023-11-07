Salvation Army Launches Holiday Fundraising Campaign with Kettle Kick-Off and Holiday Open House

Image via the Salvation Army

Hearing the bells outside of local stores is a sure sign that the Christmas season has arrived, and it won’t be long now before the bells are heard here in Oxford.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will kick off the Oxford Salvation Army Service Center’s holiday Red Kettle Campaign at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 on the porch of the Salvation Army Family Store at 2649 West Oxford Loop in Oxford.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s most publicly visible activity each year. Between Nov. 24 and Dec, 23, volunteers will be ringing bells at Red Kettles at Walmart and Kroger in Oxford and at Walgreens in Batesville.

Every penny dropped in these kettles stays in the local service area, which is comprised of Lafayette, Yalobusha, Marshall and Panola counties. The funds are used to assist those who need help.

Following the kick-off announcement, the store will host a Holiday Open House from 1-5 p.m. and will be signing up volunteers to be bell ringers at the Oxford locations.

The public is invited to attend this free event.