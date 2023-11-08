Future County Animal Shelter Construction Continues

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Work on the future animal shelter in the county is progressing. Photo provided by the Lafayette County Building Department

On Monday, Building Official Joel Hollowell updated the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors on the construction of the county’s new animal shelter building.

The site is located off Industrial Park Road in the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park, northwest of where Good Day Farms is located in the park.

The 4,160-square-foot metal building package that will be built to house the shelter has been delivered and is at the site. Hollowell said the building piers were poured Monday morning.

“If the weather cooperates, the slab should be poured next week,” Hollowell said.

The shelter will sit on 3 acres, which will give room for the building and outdoor exercise areas.

The preliminary design shows 18 indoor and 18 outdoor kennels, a medical exam room, sick animal rooms indoors, a cat room, a puppy play area and administration offices..

The county is building the shelter but will outsource the management and operation of the shelter; however, who that will be has not yet been determined.

