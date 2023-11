Mei Haskell and her parents are still missing. Los Angeles Police Department



According to WTVA, the son of Hollywood executive Sam Haskell and former Miss Mississippi Mary Donnelly Haskell is in jail in Southern California, charged with murder.

Samuel Haskell IV, 35, of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday hours after someone found a woman’s torso wrapped in plastic near a dumpster.

Los Angeles police said the torso may be that of Samuel Haskell’s wife, Mei Li, who is missing along with her parents.

