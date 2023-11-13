Mild Fall Temps This Week; Maybe Some Rain Mid-Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weather this week in Lafayette County won’t vary much from day to day, and if we are lucky, we might even see some rain midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with a high expected around 70 degrees and a low tonight of 48 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny. Enjoy the day.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be around 67 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

The chance of rain increases to 50 percent on Tuesday night. The low will be around 49 degrees and the wind will pick up a bit with 5 to 10 mph winds expected.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, with a high near 58 degrees and a low of 49 degrees. Showers could continue into Wednesday evening, mainly before midnight. Winds should be around 10 mph.

On Thursday the high bounces back up to around 66 degrees under partly sunny skies, with the 10 mph breeze hanging around. There is a 20 percent chance of some showers Thursday night after midnight. The low is expected to be around 54 degrees.

Friday is expected to reach 66 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of showers, and a low that night of 47 is expected.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high of 63 degrees and a low of around 43 degrees. Sunday has a 20 percent chance of rain with partly sunny skies and a high near 64.