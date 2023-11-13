Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Grounds Eagles 75-64

By Ole Miss Sports

Graphic from Ole Miss Sports

Led by Allen Flanigan with a career-best 29 points, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Eastern Washington 75-64 on Friday night in the SJB Pavilion.

With 9:36 left in the game, Flanigan sunk a jumper to score the 1,000th point of his collegiate career, scoring 10 more before the final buzzer to set his new career-best. Flanigan, Matthew Murrell, and Robert Cowherd helped lead the team’s defensive effort, each grabbing three steals.

Ole Miss (2-0) may not have been first to score but took a quick five-point lead on Eastern Washington (0-2) in the first few minutes. Midway through the first half, the Eagles tied the game at 17, as the contest turned into a back-and-forth battle. The Rebels would enter the lockers at halftime with a two-point lead, up 34-32.

The tight dual continued in the second period of play, with the visitors taking a lead on the Rebels 51-50 with 10:45 on the clock. Ole Miss was quick to respond, however, as Rashaud Marshall scored on two straight positions, including a dunk to put the home team back up 54-51. That kicked off a 16-3 run for the Rebels, including two more by Marshall to put Ole Miss up 10, followed by a pair of free throws from Jaemyn Brakefield to cap off the run.

Flanigan shut the door for the Rebels, scoring eight of the last 11 points to solidify the victory.

Cedric Coward led Eastern Washington with 16 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

Up next for Ole Miss is another home game, hosting Detroit Mercy on Tuesday, November 14 at 7 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion.

