‘Save Me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression; Homeless Cats

9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a 10-day foster event to help combat mental health struggles synonymous with the holidays.

This event was inspired by rescues across the country that have seen success in their communities from this type of event.

“We are so excited to do this event again. This event is near and dear to our hearts as the animal welfare world is all too familiar with the mental health trials that accompany compassion fatigue, especially around the holidays,” stated the 9 Lives team via a press release.

Research shows that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide and overdose in individuals.

“In Oxford, there have been several cases of seasonal depression and other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community,” said Caitlan Covington-Zielenski, Output Coordinator. “Oxford is a big ‘small town’ and we take care of one another here in a way that most college towns don’t.”

To participate, fill out the SMAP form, pick up your foster cat and all supplies on Nov. 17, take cute pictures and give your foster lots of love and cat-safe yummy food for 10 days. Then drop off the

foster and supplies on Nov. 27.

The 9 Lives team asks that fosters send in pictures so they can be added to the cat’s profile to help increase their chances of adoption.

9LCR is a volunteer-run, foster-based cat rescue that has been caring for cats in Oxford and

the surrounding communities since 2006. They rely solely on donations and foster homes

to help the animals that come into their care.

If you want to join their team, send a monetary or product donation, adopt a cat, participate in securing grants & transport partners, or do a fundraiser, contact them via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or email at nine_lives_cat_rescue@hotmail.com.