The Pantry Invites Public to Celebrate Recent Renovation/Expansion Project

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Volunteers from St. John the Evangelist Church helped serve food to the public in October. Photo via The Pantry’s Facebook page

The Pantry of Oxford and Lafayette County is inviting the public to celebrate its recent expansion and renovation project.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pantry.

The expansion included reinforcing the existing structure, building a larger loading dock for deliveries, and adding a new walk-in refrigerator and freezer for storage.

Nearly 16,400 visits were made to the Pantry in 2022, an increase from 12,400 visits in 2021. Fourteen local churches are organizations that help manage and volunteer at the Pantry throughout the year.

The Pantry was closed from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During that time, volunteers continued to serve the community by setting up mobile locations for people to come and pick up food.

Donations can be sent by check to PO Box 558, Oxford, MS 38655, or online using PayPal at paypal.me/pantryoxfordms. For more information, visit the Pantry’s Facebook page.