Oxford High Named to AP School Honor Roll

Oxford High School has been named to the Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning BRONZE distinction, a recognition for which only 9% of schools in the United States are qualified.

Oxford High School is one of only two public schools in Mississippi to earn this recognition.



The AP® School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

“We are committed to all students having access to challenging coursework at Oxford High School. AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit, and potentially boost their grade point averages,” said Dr. Dana Bullard, Oxford High Principal. “We are very proud of the success of our AP teachers and students.”

2023 Mississippi AP School Honor Roll Recipients:

Platinum- Lamar School

Platinum- Saint Andrews Episcopal School

Gold – Sacred Heart High School

Gold- Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Silver- Lewisburg High School

Bronze- Oxford High School

Bronze- Jackson Academy

Bronze- Jackson Preparatory School

Bronze- Saint Stanislaus College

About Advanced Placement® Program Oxford High School

Oxford High School has 121 (41%) seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school; 80 (66%) of those seniors scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and 39 (32%) seniors took five or more AP exams.

Twenty Advanced Placement subjects are taught by highly qualified teachers across 30 sections at Oxford High, such as: AP Music Theory, Studio Art, AP Computer Science Principles, AP French, AP Spanish, AP English 3, AP English 4, AP Seminar, AP US History, AP Human Geography, AP European History, AP Government, AP Pre-Calculus, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology with Lab, AP Chemistry with Lab, AP Physics C, AP Environmental Science.



In addition, five Pre-AP courses are offered by OHS: Pre-AP English I, Pre-AP English II, Pre-AP World History, Pre-AP Biology, and Pre-AP Chemistry to prepare students for advanced coursework in AP courses.

College Board’s Advanced Placement Program enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school. Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

Courtesy of the OSD