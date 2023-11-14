What Does Arnett’s Firing Mean for the Egg Bowl?

By Raegan Cohn

On Monday, Nov. 13, Mississippi State fired head football coach Zach Arnett.

Under Arnett’s leadership, the Bulldogs have a 4-6 record with a 1-6 conference record.

So, what exactly does this mean for Ole Miss and the Egg Bowl?

Last December, Arnett became head coach for the Bulldogs after the sudden passing of Mike Leach. Before this, Arnett was the defensive coordinator for three seasons with MSU.

Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will now be the new head coach for the Bulldogs.

Knox will serve as the new interim head coach for the rest of the season. Knox is used to Starkville as he served as MSU’s running back coach from 2009-2017.

With the Egg Bowl only two weeks away, the Rebel’s chances of winning may have increased. Ole Miss is 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. It is no shock that the Rebels have a better record than the Bulldogs this season, but records never matter in the Egg Bowl, especially since the game is at State this year.

With a discombobulated MSU team, the Rebels need to take advantage and use their powerhouse running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV.

While Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart and MSU’s quarterback Will Rodgers are both banged up, the game will likely come down to defense.

The Rebels are currently seeking a win against ULM. A positive outcome will help bring momentum to Starkville.

MSU took the Egg Bowl trophy back to Starkville last year, but with the drama surrounding the Bulldogs, this may just be the Rebel’s year for victory.