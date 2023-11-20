A Thanksgiving Message from Chancellor Glenn Boyce

UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you’ll join me in a moment of gratitude for our vibrant university as this time of year reminds us to pause and reflect on the blessings in our lives.

Like you, I’m incredibly thankful to be a part of this amazing campus community.

I’m grateful for our dedicated faculty and staff, who go above and beyond to support our students’ growth and success.

I’m inspired by our students, who approach each day with enthusiasm, drive, big hearts, and big dreams for their futures.

And, I’m uplifted by all who share a commitment to our continued excellence in academics, research, student opportunities, and athletics.

My wish is that this Thanksgiving break provides you with rest, joy, and quality time with loved ones. It is an important season to remind ourselves to practice self-care, extend kindness, and cherish our connections. Be with your family and friends, find ways to give back or give to those who are less fortunate, and take time to recharge. You deserve it.

Rest up this week and prepare to finish the semester strong when you return from the holiday. Emily and I wish you a peaceful, healthy, and happy Thanksgiving!