Heavy Rain, High Winds Today; Chilly Week Ahead

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Some much-needed rain is headed our way today, and it’s coming in a big way.

Lafayette County will see some sunshine this morning before the approaching cold front makes its way into the area later today.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 4 p.m. The high will be around 66 degrees, and winds will begin to pick up to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The storms will continue into the evening, and some could produce heavy rainfall—1 to 2 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

On the NWS’s severe weather risk 1 to 5 scale, Lafayette County is mostly listed as a 1 for the risk of severe weather, with the southern part of the county listed as a 2; however, north Mississippi’s weather changes quickly.

The NWS recommends keeping weather aware today and making sure you can receive alerts.

There is a 30 percent chance that the rain will remain through Tuesday morning. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with a high near 57 degrees, and winds will be breezy at 10 to 15 mph. The low for Tuesday should be around 41 degrees.

The sun returns Wednesday with a high near 53 degrees. Temps will drop to 35 degrees at night, making Thanksgiving morning a chilly one.

There is currently a 30 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day after 12 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 and a low around 40 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving night.

Friday though Sunday is expected to see similar weather—partially sunny skies with highs near 54 degrees and lows in the mid to upper 30s. No rain is currently forecasted for the weekend.