Officials dedicate Nolan Mettetal Memorial Highway in Sardis

The section of CR 315 from King Road in Sardis and extending approximately 1 mile southeast to Khimes Cove in Sardis has been named Nolan Mettetal Memorial Highway. Photo provided by MDOT

Officials gathered on Friday, Nov. 17, to officially dedicate a section of State Route 315 in Panola County as the “Nolan Mettetal Memorial Highway” in memory of the late former Legislator Nolan Mettetal.

The ceremony held at the Panola County Courthouse featured guest speakers including Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell, Sen. Nicole Boyd, Sen. Chad McMahan along with other community and family members of Nolan Mettetal.

The late Rep. Nolan Mettetal

Representative Mettetal, a pharmacist by profession, dedicated himself to public service and his community throughout his distinguished career. His tenure spanned 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature—16 years in the Senate, from 1996 to 2011, followed by another eight years serving in the Mississippi House, from 2012 to 2019.

His comprehensive involvement and unwavering commitment to his district’s constituents are supported by his affiliations as a member of many organizations, such as the Mississippi Pharmacist Association, the Panola Partnership, the Sardis Chamber of Commerce, the National Rifle Association, and the Alumni Associations of Northwest Community College and the University of Mississippi.

At home, Mettetal treasured his family life, built alongside his beloved wife, Kay Mettetal. Together, they raised two accomplished children, Dr. Cary Nolan Mettetal, a dedicated physician practicing in Sardis, and Kim Mettetal Reed, a nurse practitioner in Senatobia. He also has five grandchildren.

Per Senate Bill No. 2547 of the 2023 Regular Session, the section of State Route 315 located in Panola County, beginning at King Road in Sardis and extending approximately 1 mile southeast to Khimes Cove in Sardis, is “designated and shall be known as the ‘Nolan Mettetal Memorial Highway’ in memory of the late former Legislator Nolan Mettetal.”