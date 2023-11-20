The Salvation Army Needs Your Help Ringing Red Kettle Bells

The Oxford Salvation Army red kettle bells will officially begin ringing at Walmart and Kroger in Oxford on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and volunteers are needed to sign up and help.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s most publicly visible activity each year. According to Bobette Wolesensky, local Service Center Manager, the kettle campaign is the primary source of funds for Salvation Activity social service support throughout the year.

Image via the Salvation Army

“Donations in the red kettle stay local – directly impacting the lives of your neighbors in Lafayette, Panola, Marshall and Yalobusha Counties by helping them in their time of need. When you ring the bell, you are making change happen,” Wolesensky said.

This past year, thanks to donations received in the kettles in 2022, the Oxford Service Center was able to assist over 300 individuals and families.

You will see bell ringers in front of Kroger and Walmart in Oxford and at Walgreens in Batesville.

Volunteers are still needed to ring the bells. Residents, students, local businesses, service organizations and church groups to ring the bells.

Volunteers can sign up for a minimum shift of two hours or sign up for a longer period as a group or individually. Donations of cash, change and checks can be made at the kettles.

“While we wish we had the ability to accept donations electronically at the kettles, we just aren’t there yet,” Wolesensky said.

You can sign up by calling the Oxford Service Center at 662-236-2260 or by signing up on the Stronger Together Oxford Volunteer Hub at Volunteer (strongertogetheroxford.com).

Staff report