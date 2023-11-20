Theatre Oxford to Present ‘Peppermint Bear and the Toy Elves’

Last year’s “Peppermint Bear” dress rehearsal. Photo provided

With Christmas just around the corner, Theatre Oxford is presenting a production of “Peppermint Bear and the Toy Elves” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Powerhouse.

Santa and the Elves are busy with Christmas planning when a con artist named Seymour B. Liverworth shows up to sell the elves on his new amuse-machine.

Will the machine revolutionize toymaking or put an end to Christmas?

The play is directed by René Pulliam and features music direction by Justin Wadkins.

Book and lyrics are by Michael Snider while music and additional lyrics have been produced by Kurt Misar. The production’s sponsors include Neighborhood Realty, the Mississippi Arts Commission, and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

Theatre Oxford encourages families to attend the play and enjoy the holiday cheer.

Additionally, there will be picture opportunities with the cast and Santa after each show.

Before each show, there will be a holiday art market hosted by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council in the gallery. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided. The market will occur from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Nov. 30, from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Tickets will be available at the door, and seats can be reserved at https://oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford.

The Powerhouse is located at 413 South 14th Street in Oxford (on the corner of University Avenue). Parking is in the back near the water tower. To learn more about Theatre Oxford, visit its website (theatreoxford.org) or follow them on social media (@theatreoxford).

Courtesy of Theatre Oxford