Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HeadlinesNews & Views

Chick-fil-A’s Famed ‘The Little Things’ Commercial Features Regents students

0
273

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Regents student Sophie reads her letter to Chick-fil-A in a new commercial. Image from “The Little Things-6th Grade Letters” commercial.

When Chick-fil-A on West Jackson Avenue closed in September 2022 for four months to complete a large renovation project, sixth-grade students at Regents School of Oxford wrote letters pleading to the owners to reopen as soon as possible.

The students were learning about letter writing and Chick-fil-A’s closing came at a perfect time for the students to put their thoughts on paper.

Not only did the students learn more about writing letters, but they also showed the Chick-fil-A team just how much they were appreciated.

To thank the students, Chick-fil-A and the cow stopped at the school for lunch.

The team at Chick-fil-A was “delighted and surprised” by the letters and in turn, surprised the students by sending a Chick-fil-A mobile food truck to feed the entire school.

The mascot cow even made an appearance.

“To feel appreciated, to feel wanted, to feel valued… it meant a lot,” said Chick-fil-A West Jackson Avenue Owner-Operator Lance Reed.

To further thank the students, Chick-fil-A invited them to be featured in a regional “The Little Things-6th Grade Letters” commercial.

Watch the commercial online here.

Previous article
Thanksgiving Closings, Buses and More
Next article
UM Writing and Rhetoric Faculty Examines AI Opportunities, Challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles