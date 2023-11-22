Chick-fil-A’s Famed ‘The Little Things’ Commercial Features Regents students

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Regents student Sophie reads her letter to Chick-fil-A in a new commercial. Image from “The Little Things-6th Grade Letters” commercial.

When Chick-fil-A on West Jackson Avenue closed in September 2022 for four months to complete a large renovation project, sixth-grade students at Regents School of Oxford wrote letters pleading to the owners to reopen as soon as possible.

The students were learning about letter writing and Chick-fil-A’s closing came at a perfect time for the students to put their thoughts on paper.

Not only did the students learn more about writing letters, but they also showed the Chick-fil-A team just how much they were appreciated.

To thank the students, Chick-fil-A and the cow stopped at the school for lunch.

The team at Chick-fil-A was “delighted and surprised” by the letters and in turn, surprised the students by sending a Chick-fil-A mobile food truck to feed the entire school.

The mascot cow even made an appearance.

“To feel appreciated, to feel wanted, to feel valued… it meant a lot,” said Chick-fil-A West Jackson Avenue Owner-Operator Lance Reed.

To further thank the students, Chick-fil-A invited them to be featured in a regional “The Little Things-6th Grade Letters” commercial.

Watch the commercial online here.