MHP Encourages Safe Travel This Thanksgiving Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reminds travelers to practice safe driving during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has declared Nov. 22–26 the official Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

In 2022, the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 212 crashes over this period, with six fatalities and 43 injuries.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County during the enforcement period.

“As you are making plans to travel for Thanksgiving, let’s remind ourselves of the importance of safe driving habits,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Remember to slow down, buckle up, and avoid texting and driving. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to work tirelessly to promote safety for everyone traveling in our state. Happy Thanksgiving!”

According to studies, Thanksgiving is the busiest travel season of the year. Troopers will be out on the highways and interstate systems to remind drivers that safety is a top priority and is the responsibility of every driver as they head to their destination.

“We ask for the motoring public’s help as we work together to reduce fatal traffic crashes during our Thanksgiving travel season,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “With your help, we will keep our highways safe.”

The use of child restraints and seatbelts while refraining from impaired, distracted driving and speeding will go a long way toward ensuring safe travel and reducing fatal crashes this Thanksgiving season.

MHP will continue to assist motorists and would like to remind travelers that if they need help on the roadway or to report a reckless driver, dial 47 (HP) on their cellular device.

